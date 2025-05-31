Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,619 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Revvity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Revvity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after buying an additional 274,923 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $129.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.91%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

