Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 516.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,733 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

PagerDuty Trading Down 10.9%

PD opened at $14.35 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

