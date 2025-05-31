Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.11 and its 200-day moving average is $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

