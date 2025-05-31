Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,246.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

