Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,246.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.