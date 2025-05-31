LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.06 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

