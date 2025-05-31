LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.