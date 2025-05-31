Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Liquidia and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Liquidia stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,984.57. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Liquidia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Liquidia by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liquidia by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

