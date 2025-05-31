Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research raised Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Li Auto stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.