LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 188,730.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,233 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $359,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 target price on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LexinFintech stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.46. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

