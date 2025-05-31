Leslie W. Kreis Sells 20,200 Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $61,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,019.76. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lantern Pharma Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,853,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

