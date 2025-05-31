Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Leonardo DRS worth $40,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,471,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,738,810.80. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

