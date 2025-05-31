Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $319,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

