Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,799 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.