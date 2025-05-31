Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

