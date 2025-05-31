Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,900,000 after buying an additional 2,180,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,220,000 after acquiring an additional 470,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $57,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

