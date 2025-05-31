Lake Lp Lynrock Buys 32,519 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $180,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,928,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,667.32. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 27,884 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $151,688.96.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,884 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $151,410.12.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 14,093 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $76,665.92.

On Monday, May 19th, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 27,884 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $152,804.32.

On Friday, May 16th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 24,576 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $135,659.52.

On Thursday, May 15th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 12,971 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $70,821.66.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 24,576 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $131,973.12.

On Monday, May 12th, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 24,576 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $126,812.16.

On Friday, March 14th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $220,147.38.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $218,626.50.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.56. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON24 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ON24 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

