Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $5.73 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

