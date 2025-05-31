Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $5.73 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.
About Kumba Iron Ore
