Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Tennant makes up approximately 2.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tennant by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tennant by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. Tennant has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Tennant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNC

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.