KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

