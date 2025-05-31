KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and traded as low as $16.88. KDDI shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 145,081 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

