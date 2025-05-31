JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stake Raised by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

