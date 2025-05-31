JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.