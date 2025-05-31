Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.88. 58,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 115,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a market cap of $799.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

