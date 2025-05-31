Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.88. 58,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 115,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 4.4%
The company has a market cap of $799.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
Further Reading
