Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 513 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

