Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:AYI opened at $259.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.38.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

