Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202,816 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 397,997 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.46 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $27,158.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,234.54. This trade represents a 56.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,380.51. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,580 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

