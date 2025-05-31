Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $484,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $287.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $290.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $251.08.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,180 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

