Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SKYW opened at $101.80 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

