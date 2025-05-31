Jarrod M. Patten Buys 10,000 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 10,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.38 per share, with a total value of $1,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $364.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.31 and its 200 day moving average is $342.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 3.79. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

