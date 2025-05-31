James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

NYSE:BX opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.15.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

