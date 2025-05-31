J2 Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after purchasing an additional 870,929 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.02 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

