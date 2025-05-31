J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 41,333 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

