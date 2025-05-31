J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $1.22 Million in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc owned 4.08% of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter.

PTEU opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.42. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

