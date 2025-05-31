J2 Capital Management Inc Buys New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Doximity by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $946,062.74. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Doximity Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

