IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.69 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

