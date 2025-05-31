IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,048 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $197.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $974.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

