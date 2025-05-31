IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 513,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,700 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

