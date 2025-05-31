IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

