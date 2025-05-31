IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,875 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,374,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,455,983.36. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,041 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

