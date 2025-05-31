iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMET opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

