iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ TMET opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.