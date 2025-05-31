iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

