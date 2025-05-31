iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

