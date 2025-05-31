Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Stock Position Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80.

