International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $12,192,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 100.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 47.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,148,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,980,000 after buying an additional 1,010,526 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 306.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.