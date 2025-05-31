Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Insulet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Insulet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

Insulet Stock Up 0.2%

PODD stock opened at $324.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.07 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.