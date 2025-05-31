Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Sells $13,906.20 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) SVP Jason D. Arbuckle sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $13,906.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,063.60. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

