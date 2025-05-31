Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $753,843.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,778.06. This trade represents a 28.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $247.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average of $253.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

