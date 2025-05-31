Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $4,157,800.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Burton sold 20,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,600. This trade represents a 73.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.7%

SNOW opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $209.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,806 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

