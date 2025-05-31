Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $159,008.44 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Dana Zimmer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $159,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,417.75. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dana Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NXST stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.