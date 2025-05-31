Insider Selling: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,406,776.00 in Stock

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English sold 1,139,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $7,406,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,893.50. The trade was a 73.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LFCR opened at $6.61 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 315.23% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

